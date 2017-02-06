L’édito du Moto Magazine N° 334 de février 2017

Le retour de la vignette Bien sûr, on va nous dire que les vignettes Crit’air n’ont rien à voir avec une nouvelle taxe. Mais quand on constate que 40 millions de voitures et 3 millions de deux-roues à moteur seront bientôt soumis à son apposition pour pouvoir franchir l’enceinte de la grande ville la plus proche, ça commence sérieusement à ressembler à l’octroi (lire p. 10). Sa (...)