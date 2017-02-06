Le prochain Show moto de Cadillac en Gironde, organisé par la team Ducousso, se tiendra le 7 avril 2017.
Programme
Rassemblement toutes motos, trikes, side-cars
stands
concerts rock
restauration
camping
balade moto le dimanche matin à 10h
entrée visiteurs : 5 €
bourriche : une moto a gagner
Informations
Show moto de Cadillac
Organisé par la team Ducousso
Chemin de la Mathé D10,
Rond-point Renault,
33410 Cadillac
Téléphone : 06 80 54 22 91
Page Facebook
Courriel : francisetnadege@orange.fr
