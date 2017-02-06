  1. Vous êtes ici : 
Le prochain Show moto de Cadillac en Gironde, organisé par la team Ducousso, se tiendra le 7 avril 2017.

Programme

- Rassemblement toutes motos, trikes, side-cars
- stands
- concerts rock
- restauration
- camping
- balade moto le dimanche matin à 10h
- entrée visiteurs : 5 €
- bourriche : une moto a gagner

Informations

Show moto de Cadillac
Organisé par la team Ducousso
Chemin de la Mathé D10,
Rond-point Renault,
33410 Cadillac

- Téléphone : 06 80 54 22 91
- Page Facebook
- Courriel : francisetnadege@orange.fr

